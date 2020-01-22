I Only Gave My Opinion: Kangana on Replying to Saif’s Comment
At the Panga press conference in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut was asked a question about her statements being misconstrued. The context being referred to was her answer to Saif Ali’s Khan ‘concept of India' remark.
To which Kangana replied, “I read some headlines which said ‘lashed out’ and things like that. It seemed like I had spoken harshly about what Saif had said. However, I was just expressing my point of view. If Saif was entitled to his opinion, so am I. Sometimes media tends to sensationalise things, but the tastes of our readers are also like that. If I am asked a question and people expect me to stay quiet that is not going to happen.”
Kangana also spoke about her production house and being the ‘captain of the ship.’ “Actors become very vulnerable on the sets of the film. People sometimes take advantage of that, and I do not want to be that person. That happens a lot to young women, especially those who are from outside. I believe that a leader should be the most humble and approachable.”
Speaking about whether perceptions of people hurt her Kangana said that sometimes she is taken aback listening to the harsh things being said about her. “I remember the airport staff talking to us once. They told me journalists ask them about different actors. When it came to me, they asked ‘is Kangana psycho?’ That’s very unfair,” Kangana said, adding that when Rangoli gave birth to her son, she wanted to post them on social media. “When I asked why she said, ‘he doesn’t look like me, so tomorrow people will say it’s Kangana’s son and she has given him to me’”.
