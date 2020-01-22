I Only Gave My Opinion: Kangana on Replying to Saif’s Comment

Kangana also spoke about her production house and being the ‘captain of the ship.’ “Actors become very vulnerable on the sets of the film. People sometimes take advantage of that, and I do not want to be that person. That happens a lot to young women, especially those who are from outside. I believe that a leader should be the most humble and approachable.”

Speaking about whether perceptions of people hurt her Kangana said that sometimes she is taken aback listening to the harsh things being said about her. “I remember the airport staff talking to us once. They told me journalists ask them about different actors. When it came to me, they asked ‘is Kangana psycho?’ That’s very unfair,” Kangana said, adding that when Rangoli gave birth to her son, she wanted to post them on social media. “When I asked why she said, ‘he doesn’t look like me, so tomorrow people will say it’s Kangana’s son and she has given him to me’”.