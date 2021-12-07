Makers of Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Tejas' Announce Release Date
Kangana Ranaut plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in 'Tejas''
The makers of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas announced the film’s release date on Armed Forces Flag Day on Tuesday (7 December). RSVP Movies shared the news on social media, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022.”
RSVP Movies had revealed Kangana Ranaut’s new look for Tejas on the actor’s birthday. The production company had tweeted, “Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Wish you a very happy birthday @KanganaTeam !”
Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and Kangana plays the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot.
Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”
Kangana Ranaut also stars in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur started shooting in November.
