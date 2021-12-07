Makers of Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Tejas' Announce Release Date

Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and Kangana plays the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes.”

Kangana Ranaut also stars in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad and her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur started shooting in November.