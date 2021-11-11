AAP Member Files Complaint Against Kangana For Remarks on India's Independence
Kangana Ranaut has been called out on Twitter for her remarks about the freedom struggle.
National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Preeti Sharma Menon, has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her recent remarks about the freedom struggle and the British Raj. Kangana was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 and she said that India's independence in 1947 was 'bheek' and that the 'real freedom' came in 2014.
Preeti Sharma took to Twitter to post two photos - one, of the complaint and another of her handing it to the Mumbai Police. "Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action".
The AAP also 'condemned the derogatory statements' made by Kangana at the summit.
Kangana's Remarks
During the summit, Kangana Ranaut called the Congress an ‘extension of the British,’ and added, “Coming back to Savarkar, Lakshmibai, or Netaji Bose…these people knew that the blood will flow but it shouldn’t be Hindustani blood. They knew it. They paid a price, of course. Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. And we got real freedom in 2014.)”
Several Twitter users called Kangana out, with many chastising the actor for ‘insulting India’s freedom fighters’.
