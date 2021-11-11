AAP Member Files Complaint Against Kangana For Remarks on India's Independence

National Executive Member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Preeti Sharma Menon, has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her recent remarks about the freedom struggle and the British Raj. Kangana was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 and she said that India's independence in 1947 was 'bheek' and that the 'real freedom' came in 2014.

Preeti Sharma took to Twitter to post two photos - one, of the complaint and another of her handing it to the Mumbai Police. "Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action".