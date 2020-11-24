Kamya Punjabi Praises Kavita For Saving Eijaz From Nominations

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi is all praise for this season's participant Kavita Kaushik, after the latter saved Eijaz Khan from nominations despite their differences.

“Well done,” Kamya tweeted as she quoted Kavita telling Eijaz, "U deserve to be in the show". Taking a dig at other contestants, Kamya added,"Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi (The way the others were smiling showed how unhappy they were).”