Kamal Haasan Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to Instagram to share that he has been discharged from the hospital. Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19 on 22 November.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other political leaders, actor Rajinikanth and other members of film fraternity for wishing him a speedy recovery. In his statement written in Tamil, Haasan said that he has returned to his routine work.