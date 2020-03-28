I’ve Not Been Quarantined, Clarifies Kamal Haasan

A quarantine sticker pasted by the Chennai corporation outside Kamal Haasan’s Eldams Road residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, created a lot of confusion among fans as a picture of the sticker went viral, and rumours of the star being asked to stay in home quarantine due to coronavirus began doing the rounds on social media. The sticker states that the people in the property need to be quarantined from 10 March until 2 April.

A few regional Tamil channels began flashing the news and said that the officials were confused as Shruti Hasan had returned from abroad, recently. However, she is currently staying in Mumbai.

Kamal Haasan has now issued a statement refuting all the rumours surrounding him.