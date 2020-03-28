I’ve Not Been Quarantined, Clarifies Kamal Haasan
A quarantine sticker pasted by the Chennai corporation outside Kamal Haasan’s Eldams Road residence in Alwarpet, Chennai, created a lot of confusion among fans as a picture of the sticker went viral, and rumours of the star being asked to stay in home quarantine due to coronavirus began doing the rounds on social media. The sticker states that the people in the property need to be quarantined from 10 March until 2 April.
A few regional Tamil channels began flashing the news and said that the officials were confused as Shruti Hasan had returned from abroad, recently. However, she is currently staying in Mumbai.
Kamal Haasan has now issued a statement refuting all the rumours surrounding him.
“Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there. So, the news that I have been quarantined is not true.”Kamal Haasan
“As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again reemphasize all of us to undertake social distancing as a precautionary measure. I also request all news agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread,” Kamal Haasan added.
Chennai Corporation officials have now taken down the sticker that was pasted in front of his house. “Our staff pasted the quarantine sticker at Kamal Haasan’s residence because Gautami (his ex-partner) had returned from Dubai recently and her passport has his address,” an India Today report quoted commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, G Prakash.
