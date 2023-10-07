Kajol Reveals She Doesn't Seek 'Professional Validation' From Ajay Devgn

“I don’t seek validation in that respect from him. We’re both very secure as people. So, we have never gone to each other and said, ‘Oh you know, do this scene this way’. We never do that. We just never talk about it. We have so much else to talk about, ‘Do bachche hain, ghar hai, do kutte hain, chaar gaadi hain (We have two children, a house, two dogs and four cars)’ So, so much comes in between, that we do not get time to talk about the movies or acting," Kajol told Film Companion.

In addition to working together as co-stars in several films, Ajay has also directed Kajol in one. Speaking about her husband's direction skills, she further told the publication, "He’s one of the best directors that I’ve ever worked with, and I keep telling him, ‘You need to take me back into your movie again, we need to do a film together.’ He has to find the perfect script for that, which he hasn’t come across yet."

"I want to run in the other direction when I see him with his movies because he becomes so obsessed with it. I never want to be that obsessed with anything or any particular thing that will take over my life for such a long period of time. It’s too much of a commitment. I’ve gotten married once. I can’t get married again and again to different scripts," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in her OTT series, The Trial.