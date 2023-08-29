Kajol Buys Office Space for Rs 7.64 Cr in Mumbai: Report

Kajol recently bought a Mumbai property. According to reports, the Bollywood actor has purchased office space worth Rs 7.64 crore in a prime location.
In continuation of the reports, Kajol's new office space is 194.67 square meters in size, as per Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) requirements.
Kajol's new office is on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, in the upscale neighbourhoods of Oshiwara. This is where most Bollywood actors and filmmakers keep their offices. Andheri also has a large number of production houses and studios.
Kajol's husband, actor Ajay Devgn, had already obtained office apartments in building a well Veera Desai Road. Ajay Devgn purchased office flats for a total of 45 crore. The overall area of the acquired office space was 13,298 square feet.
Kajol was most recently seen in the web series The Trial. She will be seen next in Netflix's Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tanvi Azmi. Ajay, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Bholaa. His next film will be Amit Sharma's Maidaan, which will be produced by Boney Kapoor.
