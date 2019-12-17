Kajal Aggarwal Becomes First South Actor to Get Wax Statue

On Tuesday, south actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to announce that she will be getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Kajal will be the first south actor to get the prestigious wax statue.

She took to Instagram to share the news and expressed how she felt overwhelmed by the honour. She wrote, “I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!”