Kajal Aggarwal Becomes First South Actor to Get Wax Statue
On Tuesday, south actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to announce that she will be getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. Kajal will be the first south actor to get the prestigious wax statue.
She took to Instagram to share the news and expressed how she felt overwhelmed by the honour. She wrote, “I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself!”
She also thanked her fans by writing, “This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you!”
Kajal announced the date her wax statue will be unveiled. The caption of her Instagram image read, “Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 ! (how could I not say that?!”
As a part of the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds, Kajal will be in Singapore on 5 February 2020. She will attend the live unveiling of her wax statue, followed by photo ops with her replica. The fans will also get to visit the set of a popular movie scene with Kajal. There are other exciting experiences also lined up for the fans.
Kajal will next be seen in Paris Paris, which is a tamil remake of Queen. She will also be seen inKamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Bollywood film Mumbai Saga.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)