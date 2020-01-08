Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil Join Protest Over ‘Free Kashmir’ Placard

In an interaction with the media, Juhi said that it is unwise for people to comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when they are unaware of all the facts. “We (actors) go for our shoots and are concerned with doing our jobs. The media suddenly interrupts us demanding to know what we feel about the CAA. But we have not understood the issue, others haven’t understood either, so why do you insist on a reaction from us? Why is everyone so quick to blame the government? I say if you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you. What are you doing to solve your problems?” she said.

At the event, actor and BJP member Dalip Tahil told ANI, “The ongoing problem at JNU is linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students’ protests in universities are scripted and planned.”