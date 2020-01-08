Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil Join Protest Over ‘Free Kashmir’ Placard
Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil joined BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Gopal Shetty and other party members in a protest over a “Free Kashmir” placard that was displayed by writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu during a protest in Mumbai against the recent violence at JNU. A group of BJP workers assembled at the Veer Savarkar Smarak in Dadar, Mumbai, and shouted slogans against Marashtra’s Sena-Congress-NCP-led government, PTI reported.
Juhi can be seen addressing the crowd in a video on social media. “How many of you have not taken even a single day leave in last five years?” she questioned, to which they chanted “Modi”. “I’m not even talking about any party or politics; I’m just talking about a man who today is our prime minister and who thinks about how to serve his country around the clock,” she added.
In an interaction with the media, Juhi said that it is unwise for people to comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when they are unaware of all the facts. “We (actors) go for our shoots and are concerned with doing our jobs. The media suddenly interrupts us demanding to know what we feel about the CAA. But we have not understood the issue, others haven’t understood either, so why do you insist on a reaction from us? Why is everyone so quick to blame the government? I say if you point a finger at someone, there are three fingers pointing back at you. What are you doing to solve your problems?” she said.
At the event, actor and BJP member Dalip Tahil told ANI, “The ongoing problem at JNU is linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The students’ protests in universities are scripted and planned.”
Mehak Mirza Prabhu was booked by the Mumbai police under under IPC section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) for displaying a “Free Kashmir” sign at a demonstration at the Gateway of India on Monday, 6 January. Hundreds of people, including students, common citizens and activists, took part in the 34-hour-long demonstration. In a Facebook post Prabhu explained that she had picked up the placard at the venue and held it up because she was voicing her “solidarity for basic constitutional rights”, in light of the fact that Kashmiris have been facing an internet shutdown for the last five months.
(With inputs from PTI)
