JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal Accused of Rape by Actor; Mumbai Police Registers FIR

Mumbai Police has booked Jindal under IPC 376 (rape), IPC 503 (criminal intimidation), and IPC 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

According to the FIR, the incident allegedly took place at Jindal's Mumbai office in January 2022. Jindal had allegedly asked the woman to come to his BKC office.

The woman claimed in her complaint that she visited Jindal at his office at around 7 pm, where he allegedly raped her in the penthouse of the building and promised to marry her. As per the FIR, Jindal asked her not to shout because they were in his office building. The woman also accused that during her interactions with Jindal via text messages, he was overly friendly with her and also expressed his romantic feelings for her despite being married.

According to Business Today, the actor also claimed that when she first filed the FIR in February of this year, the BKC police didn't pay any heed to her. She further accused Jindal's people of threatening her to withdraw her complaint.

Consequently, she approached the Bombay High Court. Mumbai Police registered the FIR against Jindal after the high court's order.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the complainant said, "I approached the police on 16 February 2023. They barely scribbled down a rough statement. They didn't even give me a copy of that statement. No FIR was filed. Finally, on 5 December 2023, I filed a writ petition against the police in Bombay High Court."

According to the woman's complaint, she first met Jindal with her brother in the VIP box of a stadium in Dubai during the IPL match on 8 October 2021. The two allegedly exchanged numbers and met in Mumbai, as Jindal was interested in buying a property from her brother, who was a real estate consultant in Dubai.

According to reports, the police have not summoned Jindal for questioning yet.