‘Charan, Thanks for Being the Fire to My Water’: Jr NTR Thanks ‘RRR’ Cast & Crew

“Thank you Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction,” Jr NTR wrote.

Thanking Ram Charan for being the ‘fire to his water’, Jr NTR added, “Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you.”

For the rest of the RRR cast, the actor wrote, “It was an honour to work with legendary Ajay sir and I will greatly this memory forever. Alia, you’re a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together.”