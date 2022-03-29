‘Charan, Thanks for Being the Fire to My Water’: Jr NTR Thanks ‘RRR’ Cast & Crew
'You truly brought out the best in me,' Jr NTR wrote for director SS Rajamouli.
Jr NTR took to social media to thank the cast and crew of his latest film RRR. The film overtook Baahubali: The Conclusion to become India’s biggest-ever opener. Jr NTR thanked his co-stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris in the note.
Jr NTR shared the note with the caption, "I'm touched beyond words," and opened with, “All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible.”
“Thank you Jakkanna (SS Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction,” Jr NTR wrote.
Thanking Ram Charan for being the ‘fire to his water’, Jr NTR added, “Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you.”
For the rest of the RRR cast, the actor wrote, “It was an honour to work with legendary Ajay sir and I will greatly this memory forever. Alia, you’re a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together.”
He also thanked MM Keeravaani for the film’s ‘heart-stirring’ music, adding that it has crossed ‘cultural and geographical boundaries’ and will be “cherished, celebrated and championed for years to come”
Jr NTR concluded the note with, “I’d like to thank the Indian Film Fraternity and each and every friend and colleague from every film industry for their support and best wishes. I am happy that we united as one force and revived the glory of Indian Cinema, together. When we become one, Indian Cinema will be number 1. I cannot thank the Indian media enough for their kind words and appreciation.”
RRR is a fictional story about the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film released theatrically on 25 March.
