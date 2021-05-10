Jr NTR Tests Positive For COVID, Family Under Isolation
He asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested
Jr NTR informed his fans through social media that he's tested positive for COVID-19. He informed that he is doing fine and his entire family is under isolation. He also asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
"I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe," he tweeted.
Other Tollywood celebrities like Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Nivetha Thomas were also infected by the virus.
Jr NTR is part of the cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The entire cast had recently collaborated on a COVID awareness video. In it, they emphasized the importance of following protocol including the use of masks and sanitizers. The celebrities also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and not believe any misinformation about the vaccine.
RRR will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and is scheduled to be released on 13 October. Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the fictional story about freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bheem.
NTR will also collaborate with director Koratala Siva for a social drama which will be his second collaboration with Siva after the film Janatha Garage.
