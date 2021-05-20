Jr NTR's Look as Komaram Bheem in RRR Revealed on Birthday

Jr NTR had released a statement on social media a day before his birthday asking his fans to stay inside their homes instead of celebrating his birthday. "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules".

He added that India is 'at war with COVID' and doesn't believe that celebrations should happen especially when many have lost their lives and livelihoods due to the pandemic.

RRR is an upcoming period action drama which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. In a fictional tale, it follows the lives of India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

After the initial release was postponed due to the pandemic, it is currently scheduled to release on 13 October 2021. RRR will release in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.