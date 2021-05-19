Country Is At War With COVID: Jr NTR On Not Celebrating His B'day

He added, "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules".

Stating that 'our country is at war with COVID', Jr NTR continued by saying that this is the time to show solidarity to those in need. "Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations".

He also urged fans to step up and help those affected by the virus.

On the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited RRR.