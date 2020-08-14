John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Expecting Their Third Child
The couple revealed the news in Legend's new video of the song 'Wild.'
Singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.
The couple revealed the news in Legend’s new video for the song 'Wild', which premiered on Thursday. It features the two holding Chrissy's baby bump at the end of the clip. The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.
The song 'Wild' is from John Legend’s recent album Bigger Love. The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend and Chrissy Teigen 14 years ago. The couple had tied the knot in 2013.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.