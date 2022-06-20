Jewish Museum Refutes Any Event Organised for Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Humanity Tour'

The Kashmir Files filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri had recently shared a post on his Twitter account on 26 May, about organizing a month-long 'Humanity Tour' in different locations across Europe, with his actor-producer wife, Pallavi Joshi.

A Jewish Museum in Berlin, which was on the director's list of places to visit, refuted that it had planned any event in order to "spread awareness about the problems of Genocide & Terrorism and how Indic Principles of Humanity" can overcome it, according to a report by The Wire.