'Jerry Maguire' Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Gooding has been accused of abuse by three women for three separate incidents at various places in Manhattan in 2018 and 2019. Gooding pleaded guilty for one of three charges. The actor told the judge that he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without her consent.

"I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched," the New York Times quoted Gooding as saying in court.

The actor had pleaded not guilty to six counts of misdemeanor and had denied all the allegations leveled against him. His lawyers had also accused the prosecutors of trying to turn “commonplace gestures” into crimes.

The judge had ruled that if the case went to trial, prosecutors would be allowed to call two more women to testify against Gooding. These women would be 2 out of the 19 other accusers whom the prosecutors wanted to present as witnesses.

