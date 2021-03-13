Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Break Off Engagement
“This has been a long time coming,” a source told People magazine.
Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement on 12 March, according to US media reports. Lopez and Rodriguez had been together for nearly four years and had recently bought a $40 million home in Miami.
The couple has not confirmed the break up to the media.
The news caught fans by surprise but according to reports the split was in offing. "This has been a long time coming," a source told People magazine. “They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all,” the magazine reported.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.