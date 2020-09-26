Javed Akhtar Takes a Jibe at Media for Ignoring Farmers Plight

Karan Johar also took to social media to issue a statement debunking reports around his 2019 party where he hosted Bollywood celebrities.

"Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false," Johar said in the statement.