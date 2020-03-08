Hang My Head in Shame: Javed Reacts to Removal of Christ Statue

A statue of Jesus Christ and several other crosses were removed by local officials on 3 March as part of an anti-encroachment drive in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural. The move has sparked controversy among the city's Christian community who claim that the statue was installed on land that is being used as a cemetery. They said that the statue was built around four or five years ago and the land was officially handed over to St Joseph's Church in September last year. Kanthraj, the spokesperson for the Archbishop of Bengaluru, said, “We have taken strong note of the development. We will take legal action against the people who are involved in removing the statue. The land was officially given to us in September 2019. The Deputy Commissioner had given the land to the tahsildar, then he, in turn, gave it to the gram panchayat and the GP, in turn, gave the land to the St Joseph’s Church. This 4.2 acre-land was meant to be used as a cemetery.”