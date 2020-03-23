Priyanka Joins Janata Curfew from the US, Applauds Medics
Although Priyanka Chopra is in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas, she joined her fraternity members in the janata curfew on Sunday, 22 March, and applauded the medical staff working to stem the coronavirus pandemic. In a speech to the nation on 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to assemble in their balconies at 5 pm during the 14-hour long curfew and show their appreciation for the workers on the frontline of the battle.
Priyanka shared a video of herself applauding on her balcony on her Instagram stories and wrote: “People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit.”
A number of Bollywood celebrities participated in the event. The Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut, the Dhawans and Karan Johar hit their balconies clapping and ringing bells in appreciation.
Priyanka had earlier shared a message of hope with her fans in a video as she and Nick completed 10 days of self-quarantine. Nick can be heard saying: “Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.” Priyanka said, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)