Priyanka Joins Janata Curfew from the US, Applauds Medics

Although Priyanka Chopra is in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas, she joined her fraternity members in the janata curfew on Sunday, 22 March, and applauded the medical staff working to stem the coronavirus pandemic. In a speech to the nation on 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to assemble in their balconies at 5 pm during the 14-hour long curfew and show their appreciation for the workers on the frontline of the battle.

Priyanka shared a video of herself applauding on her balcony on her Instagram stories and wrote: “People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit.”