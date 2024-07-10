Janhvi Kapoor Unveils New Poster for 'Ulajh'

Janvi plays a prominent diplomat in the film. Penned by screenwriting duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already sparked considerable anticipation with its teaser, promising an exciting cinematic journey.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta in pivotal roles. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is slated for release in theaters on 2 August 2024.