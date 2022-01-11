'First 2 Days Tough': Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Test COVID Negative Post Isolation

She added, “We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

Janhvi Kapoor, on Monday, had posted a series of pictures on Instagram including one of herself holding a thermometer in her mouth. Other pictures featured a painting and a book. She also shared a video of her dog and a picture with Khushi. The post was captioned, “that time of year again.”