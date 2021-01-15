Janhvi Kapoor Recalls the One Time She Lied To Her Father
She spilled the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s’ chat show What Women Want.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently revealed that she once lied to her father, Boney Kapoor, and flew to Las Vegas from Los Angeles when in fact she had told him that she was going out for a film. She spent the entire day roaming around the city and returned the next morning.
Janhvi spilled the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s’ chat show What Women Want. “A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do”, Kapoor said.
Janhvi added,
"For the first time I confessed to my dad that I had lied to him. I told him once that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around and took a flight back in the morning. He didn't know".
Janhvi also said that one challenge that her parents' generation didn't have was social media. "My parents never had to face social media, and I think that has completely changed the way actors interact with the audience. Before there was an aspirational relationship between actors and the audience but now it's more to do with being relatable. When it comes to social media, there are pros as well as cons".
Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film will conclude in March.
Janhvi was last seen in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She played the role of former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War.
