Janhvi Kapoor Lists Things She Has Learnt During Self Isolation
As the nation entered into a 21-day lockdown period, internet saw celebrities sharing how they’re coping up with self-isolation, and how they're passing time. Janhvi Kapoor has now listed the things she has learnt in a week of self-isolation.
Beginning with appreciating food and abundance of ration, Janhvi wrote in an Instagram post, “I’ve learnt to value the food that I eat. It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing if our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone’s risking their health every time they go to buy groceries - makes me worry in a way I’ve never had to before.”
Sharing that she now understood how much her father, Boney Kapoor, misses her, she wrote, “I’ve learnt that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling, because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place waiting alone for us to come home.”
Adding that this process has made her ‘love life’ and acknowledge how ‘precious and fragile’ it is, she wrote, “I look forward to everything that this process is going to make me value again.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
