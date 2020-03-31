Janhvi Kapoor Lists Things She Has Learnt During Self Isolation

As the nation entered into a 21-day lockdown period, internet saw celebrities sharing how they’re coping up with self-isolation, and how they're passing time. Janhvi Kapoor has now listed the things she has learnt in a week of self-isolation.

Beginning with appreciating food and abundance of ration, Janhvi wrote in an Instagram post, “I’ve learnt to value the food that I eat. It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing if our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone’s risking their health every time they go to buy groceries - makes me worry in a way I’ve never had to before.”