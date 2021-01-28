Jaimala to Mehndi: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Pics
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on 24 January in Alibaug.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are finally married! The festivities took place at The Mansion House in Alibaug from 22-25 January.
Manish Malhotra was one of the guests present at the wedding, and he took to social media to share a bunch of photos of the rituals. Even fan pages have shared photos from the festivities.
Take a look at some of the inside photos from the wedding:
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted two videos from Natasha and Varun’s big Punjabi wedding. The videos feature a collection of photos of family and friends.
Various Varun Dhawan fan pages also uploaded photos of the couple and the guests.
A photo from the mehndi ceremony.
On Wednesday, 27 January, Varun Dhawan took to social media to thank his fans for their wishes and blessings. "The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart", Varun had tweeted.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.