Jacqueline Fernandez's Mom Suffers Heart Stroke in Bahrain; Hospitalised

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, suffered a heart stroke on Tuesday, 4 January, in Bahrain, where she lives with her husband Elroy Fernandez. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

A source close to the actor told India Today that Jacqueline is in touch with her relatives as she is in Mumbai. "Jacqueline Fernandez is in touch with her relatives on the phone as she is not being able to travel currently. Her mother, Kim, is out of danger and doctors are monitoring her", the source said.