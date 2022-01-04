Jacqueline Fernandez's Mom Suffers Heart Stroke in Bahrain; Hospitalised
Jacqueline's mother is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bahrain.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, suffered a heart stroke on Tuesday, 4 January, in Bahrain, where she lives with her husband Elroy Fernandez. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
A source close to the actor told India Today that Jacqueline is in touch with her relatives as she is in Mumbai. "Jacqueline Fernandez is in touch with her relatives on the phone as she is not being able to travel currently. Her mother, Kim, is out of danger and doctors are monitoring her", the source said.
Last year, Jacqueline's name came up in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate multiple times regarding the case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.