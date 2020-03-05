Jacqueline Reveals the Reason She Was Asked to Change Her Name

She also revealed that she had trouble finding a place because people judged her as a firangi actress and often denied her saying actors are not decent people. “Actors have always been stereotyped for living an unruly life. People would double the rent if they found out I am an actor” , she added.

Lastly, when asked about her accent and language barriers she revealed that people spoofed her language and made fun of her accent. People from the industry as well as others mocked her for wearing an Indian attire at a Diwali party saying. “you are trying too hard to fit in”.