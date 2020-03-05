Jacqueline Reveals the Reason She Was Asked to Change Her Name
Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about her struggles during the initial days in the film industry. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about how people treated her as an outsider and often called her firangi because of her accent. She also mentioned why she was asked to change her name. Jacqueline shifted to Mumbai 10 years ago to try her luck in Bollywood. She candidly said,
“It’s been around 10 years that I have been working in Bollywood. The craziest thing was that when I came here, I never thought how to stand out. People asked me to go for a nose job or even change my name to attain success. However, I did nothing of those. I was calm and relaxed and it worked out for me.”Jacqueline Fernandez, Actor
The actor further mentioned that she was also told to change her name to Muskaan. Her agency suggested that Jacqueline Fernandez is too western and she will not be able to make inroads in Bollywood with that name. But she laughed it off because Jacqueline was sure about her skills.
She also revealed that she had trouble finding a place because people judged her as a firangi actress and often denied her saying actors are not decent people. “Actors have always been stereotyped for living an unruly life. People would double the rent if they found out I am an actor” , she added.
Lastly, when asked about her accent and language barriers she revealed that people spoofed her language and made fun of her accent. People from the industry as well as others mocked her for wearing an Indian attire at a Diwali party saying. “you are trying too hard to fit in”.
Jacqueline will be next seen in an action thriller Attack alongside John Abraham, which is set to hit the theaters on 4 August, 2020. She is also preparing for a music video "Princess Diaries" with the Bigg Boss season 13 finalist Asim Riaz.
(Inputs: Pinkvilla)
