It’s My Dream to Work in a South Film: Janhvi Kapoor

She also said that it’s her dream to work in a South film. “My playlist on my phone is just music from the South. It’s a dream of mine to star in a Mani Ratnam film with no make-up, donning a white choli and dancing in the waterfall to an AR Rehman track.”

Though language is a barrier, Janhvi said she can understand Tamil. “I have heard mom (Sridevi) speak the language so much that I can learn it quickly.”

When asked about whether Sridevi was the reason behind Janhvi being introduced to films, the actor said her love for cinema is the byproduct of both her mom and dad’s professions. “Our pastime would be watching films. There would be a lot of discussion about films at home also. I remember watching an Audrey Hepburn film and Papa (Boney Kapoor) says, ‘Not for once did she perform for the camera. She is living her character.’ That stayed with me.”