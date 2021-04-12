It's a Great Time To Be a Cartoon: Priyanka at BAFTAs 2021

Priyanka was a presenter at this year's BAFTAs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, for the category of Best Animated film.

"Animated film characters have had a great year - no social distancing, no quarantine. It's a great time to be a cartoon," Priyanka said, before revealing the winning film's name at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Pete Docter's Soul was the winner in the category, beating competition from nominees such as Onward and Wolfwalkers.

Moments before the award celebration started, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, were photographed together.

Priyanka wore a red embroidered jacket with an open neckline and paired it with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a black suit and a crisp white shirt.

