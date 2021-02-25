Ishaan Khatter Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Shahid Kapoor

<p>Ishaan Khatter wishes his brother Shahid Kapoor.</p>
Ishaan Khatter wished his brother Shahid Kapoor on his birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. He posted then and now pictures with Shahid. One shows a young Shahid holding a baby Ishaan. Next to it is a recent picture of the duo, smiling away.

"Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi ye rulaaye. But through it all.. I'll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday", Ishaan captioned the photos.

Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post with then and now pictures of the duo
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid and Ishaan in an Instagram post for the latter's birthday&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On Ishaan's birthday last year, Shahid had also shared a picture of the two and captioned it as, "Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love."

On the work front, Ishaan will be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot and Raja Menon's Pippa. Shahid also has many projects under his belt with Krishna DK's Farzi and a sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri among others.

