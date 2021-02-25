Ishaan Khatter Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter wished his brother Shahid Kapoor on his birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. He posted then and now pictures with Shahid. One shows a young Shahid holding a baby Ishaan. Next to it is a recent picture of the duo, smiling away.

"Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi ye rulaaye. But through it all.. I'll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday", Ishaan captioned the photos.