Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Tweet About the Farmers’ Protest?
The actor's followers have responded urging him to share his views clearly.
Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a few lines with his followers. In a tweet posted on 2 February, he wrote in Hindi, "Jhoote insaan ki oonchi awaaz sachhe insaan ko khamosh kara deti hai. Lekin sachhe insan ki khamosh jhoote insaan ki buniyad hila deti hai. (The loud voice of a phoney man can silence the man who speaks the truth. But the silence of a truthful man can shake the foundations of the phoney man.)"
The tweet came a few hours after pop star Rihanna posted a tweet questioning why the international community hasn’t been talking about the farmers' protest in India. She shared a story by CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
“Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she wrote on the platform, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest.
Several of Bachchan's followers took his tweet to be a comment on the farmers protest. A few urged him to raise his voice and share his views on the issue clearly.
"You used to say a lot before 2014. Petrol prices have been rising... Today, there's so much going on yet you're silent. At least learn something from Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan)," one fan tweeted.
Others interpreted the tweet as being pro-farmers. "That's why farmers are shaking the foundations of phoney men. The country's farmers will not only shake the foundations of the country but also overthrow the false men running the country," one Twitter user wrote.
Others interpreted Bachchan’s tweet as being against the farmers’ protest and in the interest of the “Indian public”, but we don’t think Bachchan is going to clarify the real intent of his tweet anytime soon.
