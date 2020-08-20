Irrfan's Son Babil on How Sanjay Has Been a Pillar of Support
Babil Khan posted a picture of Irrfan and Sanjay Dutt, requesting media to avoid speculating about Sanjay's health
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has taken to social media to request people to end all speculations surrounding Sanjay Dutt’s health. He also revealed that Dutt was one of the first few to offer help after his father was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.
Babil shared a photo of Sanjay and Irrfan and wrote: “Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support.”
Addressing the media, Babil wrote,
“I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.”
Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital. Requesting the media to give the family the space they need, Babil added, “Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media. You must remember we’re talking about Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again.”
Recently, Maanayata Dutt also released a statement on her husband's health in which she had said the same thing, “I request everyone with my hands folded. Stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”
Sanjay Dutt announced some time back that he would be taking a break from work for medical treatment.
