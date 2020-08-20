Irrfan's Son Babil on How Sanjay Has Been a Pillar of Support

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has taken to social media to request people to end all speculations surrounding Sanjay Dutt’s health. He also revealed that Dutt was one of the first few to offer help after his father was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Babil shared a photo of Sanjay and Irrfan and wrote: “Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support.”