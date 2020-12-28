Irrfan Khan's The Song of Scorpions to Release in Theatres in 2021
Late actor Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions is all set to have a theatrical release in 2021, makers announced on Monday, 28 December. Panorama And 70mm will be presenting the film, a Feather Light and KNM production, in cinemas across India in early 2021, as per a report by PTI.
"We will be offering this film to the audience as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we're happy to have canvassed his swansong," Abhishek Pathak, producer and director at Panorama Spotlight, said in a statement.
The makers also unveiled the poster of the movie.
The film is written and directed by Anup Singh, who also directed Irrfan in the post-Partition drama Qissa.
Song of the Scorpions tells the story of an independent young tribal woman (played by Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani), who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.
Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April, played a camel trader in the movie.
Also starring veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, The Song of Scorpians had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland.
(With inputs from PTI)
