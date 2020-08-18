Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Nishikant Kamat

She also shared her feeling about the year 2020, “It has been a horrible year globally and personally. I have not yet come to terms with losing Irrfan, I am hiding away celebrating him alone.”

Irrfan, who passed away on 29 April of this year, had also worked with Nishikant in the 2008 thriller Mumbai Meri Jaan, which was based on the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.