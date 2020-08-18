Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Nishikant Kamat
Sutapa shared her memories of the director who recently passed away.
Heartfelt messages came pouring in from Bollywood after the demise of director Nishikant Kamat on Monday evening. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared her fond memories of the director, who her late husband had worked with in 2018’s Madaari. The movie had also marked her first outing as a producer.
Speaking to Times of India, Sutapa said about Nishikant, “I will remember Madaari because along with it being my first film as a producer it was also a project in which we connected personally.” She went on to say that Irrfan and Nishikant were “two common men who shone because of their talent”, pointing out that Madaari was also about a common man “setting himself to do an extraordinary task”.
“Nishi will forever be in my heart for his straightforwardness, hard work and warmth. He had the simplicity of a rooted man and I will always remember him.”Sutapa Sikdar
She also shared her feeling about the year 2020, “It has been a horrible year globally and personally. I have not yet come to terms with losing Irrfan, I am hiding away celebrating him alone.”
Irrfan, who passed away on 29 April of this year, had also worked with Nishikant in the 2008 thriller Mumbai Meri Jaan, which was based on the 2006 Mumbai train bombings.
