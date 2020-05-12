Irrfan’s Son Babil Wishes His Mother an ‘Extended Mother’s Day’
Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil shared an adorable Mother’s Day wish for his mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram. “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote, sharing two previously unseen family photos.
The first picture shows Babil with his mother as they look towards each other, and the second picture features the two with Irrfan Khan in front of snow-capped mountains. It looks like a perfect holiday picture of the family.
Irrfan’s younger son Ayaan recently shared an old photo of Irrfan riding with him on a motorbike. The photograph shared by Ayaan on his Instagram is accompanied by a profound message which says, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise.” Apart from the old black and white photo, Ayaan also shared a recent picture of Irrfan and himself.
Irrfan Khan’s untimely passing away left his fans, friends, colleagues and millions of film lovers across the globe in shock. The actor, who passed away on 29 April in Mumbai after complications due to colon infection, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.
