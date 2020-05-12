Irrfan’s Son Babil Wishes His Mother an ‘Extended Mother’s Day’

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil shared an adorable Mother’s Day wish for his mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram. “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote, sharing two previously unseen family photos.

The first picture shows Babil with his mother as they look towards each other, and the second picture features the two with Irrfan Khan in front of snow-capped mountains. It looks like a perfect holiday picture of the family.