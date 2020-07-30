Don't You Dare Call Me an Anti-Nationalist: Irrfan's Son Babil
In a series of Instagram stories, Babil exprssed his views on being judged by his religion.
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram to voice his opinions when he was asked about low-key Eid celebrations this year as it might not be declared a holiday.
He also confessed that he was discriminated against by people around him because of his surname and religion.
“You want the story in short without any name calling or career ending potentials?: Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I’ll just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday most sarcastic smile ever,” he wrote.
Babil added how he feels scared to write something against the people in power, worried that it might affect his career. He said,
"Can you believe this? I’m scared, I’m afraid, I don’t want to be. I just want to feel free again. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, l am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India."
Adding that he is ready for comments calling him 'anti-national', Babil said that he loves India. "I'm telling you this because I do my education in London and every time I go, I can't wait to come back and take rickshaw rides with my homies, have pani puri at Aksa beach, travel anywhere; in the forests, the crowds... I love india. Don't you dare, call me an anti-nationalist, I promise you, I'm a boxer, I will break your nose," he wrote.
"I have friends that have stopped communicating with me cause I’m of a certain religion. Friends I played cricket with when I was 12. I miss my friends. My Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends. I just miss not giving a f**k about what surname I was born with."Babil Khan
