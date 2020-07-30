Don't You Dare Call Me an Anti-Nationalist: Irrfan's Son Babil

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram to voice his opinions when he was asked about low-key Eid celebrations this year as it might not be declared a holiday.

He also confessed that he was discriminated against by people around him because of his surname and religion.

“You want the story in short without any name calling or career ending potentials?: Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I’ll just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday most sarcastic smile ever,” he wrote.