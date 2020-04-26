Irrfan Khan Unable to Attend Mother’s Last Rites Due to Lockdown
Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur, at the age of 95. She succumbed to age-related illnesses on Saturday. Confirming the news on Twitter, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, “Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (April 25) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace.”
According to a report, Irrfan Khan is currently in Mumbai due to the coronavirus lockdown and was unable to attend the final rites of his mother. The actor paid his last respects to his mother Saeeda Begum through video conference.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Irrfan Khan's brother Salman Khan said, “My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health.”
The actor was diagnosed with cancer in May 2018 and flew to London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and filmed Angrezi Medium during his brief visit. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.
