Remembering Irrfan’s Thoughts on Acting, 100 Cr Clubs and Journeys

“I feel that if you really want to know a person go with him or her on a journey and then you know what he’s all about, sometimes people could have a mask and you may not be able to know. But if you are travelling with somebody there’s so many things which comes out and you see their real nature.” Irrfan Khan romanced Deepika Padukone in Piku as they took a car ride together from Delhi to Kolkata and again Qarrib Qarrib Singlle Irrfan’s love track with Parvathy evolved as they take a trip from Mumbai to Dehradun to Jaipur and finally to Gangtok.