Irrfan Khan Admitted to ICU at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital recently. According to reports, the 53-year-old actor’s health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he was admitted to the hospital located in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb immediately. He is reportedly accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan.

The official statement on Irrfan Khan’s health from his team is as follows:

“Yes, it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”.

Irrfan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur, at the age of 95, recently. She succumbed to age-related illnesses on Saturday. Confirming the news on Twitter, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta wrote, “Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (April 25) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace.”

The actor paid his last respects to his mother Saeeda Begum through video conference, since he was stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown.