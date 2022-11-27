Ira Khan Reveals The 'Happiest Person' at Her Engagement; Shares Pics

Aamir Khan's duaghter, Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 18 November. She shared several pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare's mom Pritam Shikhare calling her the "happiest person" at the event. The pictures showcased her mother-in-law enjoying herself at the engagement. She was seen dancing, smiling and wholeheartedly enjoying herself. In one of the pictures, Pritam is seen dancing with Ira's former step mom Kiran Rao.