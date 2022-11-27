Ira Khan Reveals The 'Happiest Person' at Her Engagement; Shares Pics
ra Khan has shared new pictures from her engagement last week.
Aamir Khan's duaghter, Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on 18 November. She shared several pictures of her fiance Nupur Shikhare's mom Pritam Shikhare calling her the "happiest person" at the event. The pictures showcased her mother-in-law enjoying herself at the engagement. She was seen dancing, smiling and wholeheartedly enjoying herself. In one of the pictures, Pritam is seen dancing with Ira's former step mom Kiran Rao.
"Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement?
I hope my spirit grows to be as free as your’s," Ira wrote.
The duo have been together for two years, and Nupur proposed to Ira earlier this year. The happy couple went on to share a video of the proposal.
At the enagament Ira looked gorgeous in a red gown while Nupur looked dapper in his black suit. Ira went on to share a fun video of the two.
