Indian Idol 12: Neetu Will Be a Guest in Rishi Kapoor Special

Contestants of the singing reality show will pay a tribute to the late actor in the episode.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neetu Kapoor on Indian Idol 12.</p></div>
Neetu Kapoor will be welcomed as a guest in Indian Idol 12's Rishi Kapoor special episode. She shot for the episode on 22 March. Contestants of the singing reality show will pay a tribute to the late actor by singing his popular songs. From the videos and photos that have surfaced online, Neetu seemed to have had a great time.

Neetu took to Instagram to thank everyone for inviting her.

Sony TV also shared some photos from the shoot, wherein Neetu Kapoor is seen posing with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, judges of the show.

Neetu Kapoor with the judges and Aditya Narayan in Indian Idol 12.

Neetu Kapoor with the judges and Aditya Narayan in Indian Idol 12.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

One with the contestants.

One with the contestants.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Himesh also posted a video on Instagram, expressing his excitement at Neetu coming to the show. "We had a blast on our num 1 show with the super legend , superstar @neetu54 , love you ❤️❤️❤️ , super performances by the super talent of #indianidol , #music #song #dance #talent #fun #positivity @vishaldadlani", HImesh wrote.

The episode will be telecast this weekend. It will be filled with nostalgia, as Neetu Kapoor will share anecdotes on Rishi Kapoor, her career and the Kapoor family.

