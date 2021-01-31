Illegal Construction Case: Sonu Sood Moves SC Against HC Order
The Bombay HC had dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction.
Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Bombay High Court that dismissed his appeal against a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him at a residential building in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood, as per a report by PTI.
In his petition, the actor stated that his application for conversion had been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.
The plea further stated that the high court order was passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and Sood's application for converting the residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018.
Sonu Sood added in his plea that if the application of the petitioners for conversion is approved, the financial loss due to demolition will not be recovered.
On 10 January, Sood had filed an appeal against a civil court order issued in December which dismissed his challenge over the BMC notice.
The BMC alleged that the actor has converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road, into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. Sonu Sood has dismissed these claims, saying that he had permission from the municipal body and was only waiting on clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI)
