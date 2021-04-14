Want To Portray Women Better: Parineeti on Female Representation

Expanding upon her thoughts on the way women are portrayed on screen, she said that she's been trying to deviate from the norm ever since her debut. "I strongly feel that actresses have to change the narrative of how women are portrayed on screen... I have always taken it on myself to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine that Bollywood has tried to depict for ages," she added.

She marked her debut with the Ranveer Singh starrer romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She won the Filmfare Award for 'Best Female Debut' for the role. Most of her later roles have also given her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl on the Train, based on Paula Hawkins' novel of the same name, features Parineeti as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. While, she played the role of a police officer in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina stars Parineeti as Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal.