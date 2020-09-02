I Am With You Always: Shibani Dandekar Extends Support To Rhea
Shibani expressed her disgust over the way the media has been targeting Rhea.
After Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, saying that she is shocked about the unimaginable trauma Rhea and her family are facing. Shibani begins by saying in her Instagram post that she has known Rhea since the latter was 16 years old.
"I've known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious... such a bright spark... so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family... (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!", Shibani wrote.
Shibani expressed her disgust over the way the media has behaved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
"We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point! Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge, jury and executioner. We have seen the death of journalism and the frightening side of humanity!".Shibani Dandekar, Actor
Shibani added that Rhea was there for Sushant through his "darkest days" and even put her life on hold for him. "I've seen first hand what this has done to her mother's health, how it has affected her father, who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be".
"My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient", wrote Shibani adding, "I'm sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren't there for you when you needed them the most. I'm sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant)led you to the worst experience of your life... I'm with you always".
