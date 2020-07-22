I Hereby Resign From Bollywood: Director Anubhav Sinha
The director's opinion was also supported by filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.
Director Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to announce that he is 'resigning from Bollywood'. His tweet was followed by similar opinions by filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.
Saying that he has had 'enough', Sinha tweeted, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means.”
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra further tweeted, “What’s Bollywood? I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be.”
Responding to the same, Anubhav Sinha wrote in Hindi, "Two of us now out of Bollywood. We will continue to work in Hindi film industry and make films."
The duo then discussed their other favourite filmmakers including Govind Nihalani, Shyam Benegal and Saeed Mirza. Responding to director Hansal Mehta who said that Bollywood never existed in the first place, Sinha added, "Here's one more. So listen, when you all talk about Bollywood now, you aren't talking about us."
