I Have Tested Negative for COVID & Am Back to Work: Alia Bhatt
After reports of Bhansali testing positive & Ranbir contracting the virus, there was buzz about Alia too.
Following Neetu Kapoor's message on Instagram about Ranbir testing positive for coronavirus as well as Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot being halted after Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracted COVID, there were speculations about Alia Bhatt also isolating herself after testing positive.
Now, Alia has taken to social media to inform fans that she is COVID-19 negative and has resumed work from Thursday, 11 March.
"I've been reading all your messages of concern & care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same", Alia wrote.
The actor also reminded everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks with the hashtags #DoGazKiDoori, #MaskHaiZaroori.
Some time back reports suggested that Gangubai shoot has been stalled after Bhansali contracted the virus. Bhansali's spokesperson, though, hasn't released a statement yet. Alia and Bhansali are collaborating for the first time on this movie.
