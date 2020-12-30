Have Always Felt a Bit of An Outsider: Konkona Sensharma

Konkona Sensharma is gearing up for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which will be the first theatrical release of 2021. The film, actor Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, will hit theatres on 1 January.

Konkona plays the role of the younger daughter-in-law, and the actor says that her character is an outsider who doesn't get along with the other bahus. She also tells The Quint about being an outsider and a misfit herself in real life. Konkona says that she has always felt like a misfit but is quite comfortable being 'different'.