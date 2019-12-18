I Believe in Non-Violence, Respecting All Religions: Ananya Panday

Several Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor have recently condemned the police action against the student community. Now, Ananya Panday too has expressed her sentiments about the same, exclusively in an interview with The Quint. When asked about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the violence against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, she said, “As a person, I think I’m very pro positivity, kindness and inclusivity. So, I think I just believe in non-violence and I believe in just living in harmony and respect all religions.”

In the last two days, several Bollywood celebs have taken to the social media to either criticise the actions of the police or appealing to citizens for “peaceful protests”, including Sayani Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Swara Bhaskar, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra among others.